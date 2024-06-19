ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Extended by One Year to Jailed MP-Elect Amritpal Singh and His Colleagues

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh contested the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Dibrugarh jail in Assam. The Khalistani radical preacher has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), which allows the government to detain individuals for up to 12 months without formal charges.

Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh (File Photo)

Chandigarh: The detention of radical Sikh preacher and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib seat Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, has been extended by a year.

Along with Amritpal, orders have also been issued against all his nine associates. Currently, Amritpal Singh along with his colleagues is locked in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. He has won the Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.

The Punjab government's home affairs and justice department ordered the extension on June 3 -- a day before the Lok Sabha election results came out. The details of the order were revealed to the media on Wednesday.

Amritpal in Dibrugarh Jail: Amritpal Singh, who is the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' has been in the Dibrugarh jail of Assam under NSA since March 2023. The NSA is a law that allows the government to detain individuals for up to 12 months without formal charges. Amritpal Singh has been in jail for more than a year.

Before the elections, the family made several attempts to shift Amritpal Singh and his nine associates to Punjab but they failed. Finally, the family fielded Amritpal Singh in the Lok Sabha elections. Surprisingly, the people of Khadoor Sahib rejected the traditional parties to such an extent that Amritpal won by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes. According to the rules, Amritpal Singh will have to reach the parliament within 6 months and take oath. For this, he can get one-day parole.

12 cases registered: Even if the government removes the NSA after the election results, Amritpal Singh will have to remain stuck in the courts. Nearly 12 cases have been registered against Amritpal Singh in different police stations, including assault with illegal weapons in Ajnala police station in Amritsar district of Punjab. Not only this, a case is also registered against him in Assam. The police recovered electronic devices from Dibrugarh Jail during the search.

