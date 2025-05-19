ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Doval Speaks To Iranian Counterpart; Talks Focus On Regional Situation, Chabahar Project

NSA Doval expressed India's interest in further expanding cooperation in development of Chabahar port and the INSTC during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

File Photo: NSA Ajit Doval
File Photo: NSA Ajit Doval (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian with a focus on the regional situation and the Chabahar port project. An Iranian readout said Doval talked about Iran's "constructive role" in the region and expressed India's interest in further expanding cooperation in the development of Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

It is understood that the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan also figured in the talks. "During the call, Doval emphasised Iran's constructive role in the region and expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation -- particularly in the development of Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor," the readout said.

He also thanked Iran for its continued assistance and support, it noted. "Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilizations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration," the readout said. It said Ahmadian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, stressed the need to swiftly implement strategic projects and reiterated that bilateral cooperation serves the broader interests of regional peace and stability.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties. The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. India has been supporting the project. (With PTI Inputs)

