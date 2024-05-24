NSA Doval Moots Integration of CPOs to Ensure Safe Border

New Delhi: Stating that a secure border is essential for India’s internal security, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday mooted the integration of all Central Police Organisations (CPOs) to ensure a foolproof and safe border. “Integration of our CPOs will ensure better operability. It will also bring greater integrity. Even the state police can also assist and merge with border forces. However, it’s just an idea,” said Doval while addressing the 21st BSF Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF) here in New Delhi.

However, several retired officials of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) present in the programme later expressed their reservations over the proposal. Speaking to ETV Bharat, a retired inspector general of BSF said, “If all the forces are joined together, the different forces will lose their own identity.”

Doval while asking the border guarding agencies to befriend the border people, said that the border can’t be defended without the people living along the border areas. “Please befriend the border population. You can never defend the border when people are hostile to you. At least on your side, befriend the border people. They should not think that you are there to rule or regulate them,” said Doval.

NSA Doval also called for adaptation of the latest technology to guard the border. Giving the example of the rocket and missile attack by Hamas on Israel, Doval said, “There was a series of missile attacks on Israel. About 1,500 missiles were launched. However, almost 99 per cent were stopped. It's only 2-3 missiles that were able to hit…it was the power of technology.”

Doval said that the adaptation of the latest technology saved Israel from such a devastating terror attack. “Technological transformation is necessary. Our border guards need to be on alert as the border has an impact on India’s internal security and stability,” said Doval.

Highlighting that vulnerability mapping is a prerequisite for strategic thinking, Doval said, “We need to estimate our vulnerability. Vulnerability of the border is a major issue. However, in the last 10 years, India has achieved a lot as far as overcoming the vulnerability issue is concerned.”

If both India’s eastern and western borders remain vulnerable, “it will affect our internal security,” he said. Doval highlighted that in the last 10 years, the central government has given close attention to the security and management of India’s borders.

“Every Diwali the Prime Minister wants to celebrate with jawans of border guarding agencies. He (PM) also took personal interest to ensure that all heads of bordering states visit the border,” he said. Doval highlighted the exceptional role of BSF in upholding the sovereignty of the nation by effectively ensuring the sanctity of the international border as well as various deployment scenarios of internal security.

Addressing the occasion, BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal emphasised the constant endeavour of the force to prepare itself in terms of strategy, infrastructure, weaponry and training. Terming the recent Kanker encounter with the Maoists a major success, Agrawal said that the force has given several major blows to the Maoists.

During a recent anti-Maoist operation, the BSF, along with DRG, eliminated 29 hard-core Maoists in the Kanker area of Chhattisgarh and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The BSF DG also referred to various initiatives undertaken by the agency in border areas to build goodwill and gain the confidence of the border residents, which include medical camps, educational programs, sports competitions, and adventure boot camps for children at border posts.

On the occasion of the 21st BSF Investiture Ceremony, as many as 17 members of BSF were decorated with medals, of which 10 members were awarded Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and seven members were awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak (JRP). During the ceremony retired DGs and IGs of BSF, DGs of CAPFs and serving officers from different Ministries of the Government of India were present.