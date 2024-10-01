NSA Ajit Doval Meets French Armed Forces Minister, Discusses Rafael Marine Jet deal, Space Collaboration

New Delhi: Amid geopolitical challenges, India's Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on Tuesday, engaged in extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister, Sébastien Lecornu. Their dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration, while also sharing insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape.

Doval is on a two-day visit to France for Indo-French strategic dialogue. He also held productive discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Emmanuel Macron. The talks covered key areas of bilateral cooperation and strategic importance, further strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

This comes as the French government recently delivered the final price offer to India in connection with the 26 Rafale Marine Jet deal. According to sources, France has proposed the best and final price offer to the Indian authorities and a significant price reduction has been given in the project following tough negotiations in the proposed contract.

India is considering acquiring 26 naval variants of the Rafale, known as Rafale-Marine jets, for its navy. The Indian Navy is looking to replace its ageing fleet of carrier-based jets, specifically the MiG-29Ks. Rafale-M jets would be operated from aircraft carriers like India's INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The deal for Rafale-M jets has been under discussion as part of India's ongoing naval modernization program. Last week, tough negotiations were held between the two sides to chalk out a final deal.

Beyond the Rafale aircraft, India and France have a broader strategic defence partnership, including potential technology transfer and co-development of future military platforms. The collaboration extends to the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations seek to maintain stability and protect maritime interests.

The Rafale Marine deal is still under discussion, but it reflects India's intent to modernize its defence forces and enhance its maritime capabilities, which is crucial given its geographic positioning and strategic interests. The naval deal decisively factors in inflation changes and firmly includes the Indian Air Force requirements, such as 40 drop tanks and a small number of workstations for the planes.

India-France Defence cooperation: The defense partnership between India and France is a significant aspect of their bilateral relations, built on shared strategic interests, mutual trust, and a long history of cooperation. This partnership spans multiple areas, including defence procurement, joint exercises, technology transfer, and counter-terrorism efforts. Here are the key highlights of their defence cooperation:

One of the most prominent defense deals between India and France was the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation. This multi-billion-dollar contract was finalized in 2016, significantly enhancing India's air defense capabilities.France has also been a key partner in strengthening India's naval capabilities. Under the Scorpène-class submarine project, France assisted in the development of submarines for the Indian Navy, with Mazagon Dock Limited constructing them under license from the French Naval Group.

France has been a key partner in India's Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at maintaining a free, open, and inclusive region. France shares India’s vision of ensuring maritime security, freedom of navigation, and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations are working together to safeguard the Indian Ocean region. France, with its territories in the Indian Ocean (like Réunion Island), is an important partner in ensuring maritime domain awareness, anti-piracy operations, and disaster relief efforts.