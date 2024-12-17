ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Ajit Doval To Travel To Beijing This Week, To Hold SR Dialogue With Wang Yi

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a new edition of the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong said.

The Special Representative (SR) dialogue between the two sides will take place after a gap of nearly five years. The last round of SR dialogue was held in New Delhi in December 2019. As agreed by China and India, Wang and Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for the China-India boundary question in Beijing on December 18, Xu said in a post on 'X' on Monday night.

There is no comment from the Indian side on the SR dialogue. The decision to revive the dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23. In their diplomatic talks on December 5, India and China prepared for the upcoming SR dialogue.

While India's Special Representative for the dialogue is NSA Doval, the Chinese side is headed at the talks by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. There was no SR dialogue in the last five years given the eastern Ladakh border row.