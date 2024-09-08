ETV Bharat / bharat

NSA Ajit Doval Set To Visit Moscow As India Attempts To Broker Peace Between Russia And Ukraine

New Delhi: Following the recent visit of Prime Minister Modi to Russia and Ukraine, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is all set to visit Moscow this week to attend the BRICS NSA meeting.

Prime Minister Modi is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, and the latest visit by the NSA is seemingly part of the efforts, especially since other world leaders including Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that India can play a role in ending the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin too has exuded confidence in India and China playing key roles in resolving the conflict.

After he visited Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelensky, PM Modi spoke to President Putin over the phone on August 27 and reiterated India's commitment to facilitating a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means.

PM Modi noted, "India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace." President Putin has also appreciated India's efforts, mentioning it among the three nations Russia is in contact with regarding the conflict. Sources said that it was during this conversation that the leaders agreed that NSA Doval would visit Moscow to initiate peace talks.

India has maintained a relatively neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. New Delhi has emphasised dialogue and negotiation over confrontation. It has called for a peaceful resolution and has refrained from taking sides in the conflict.