NRI Battling For Life After Shot At By Assailants In Punjab's Amritsar; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

Amritsar (Punjab): In a spine chilling incident, a NRI was seriously injured after shot at three times by armed assailants in Punjab's Amritsar early Saturday morning with the act caught on CCTV camera. The bone chilling video of the act shows the assailants repeatedly bursting bullets at the NRI till their gun gets locked as the family members plead them to spare his life.

The victim has been identified as Sukchain Singh, who is settled in the US and is currently staying at his native place in Amritsar.

ADCP Harpal Singh said that the incident took place at around 7:30 am in the morning when the armed assailants barged inside the house of Singh and opened fire at him in front of his family.

Assailants Wanted To Fire More, But...: ADCP Harpal Singh said that Singh was brushing his teeth before going to the gym when the two motorcycle-borne youths barged inside the house and first asked to show the documents of his Mercedes car. When Sukhchain protested, the accused fired three shots with a pistol out of which two bullets hit Sukhchain Singh. The accused wanted to fire more shots at Sukhchain, but their gun got locked, ADCP Harpal Singh said. Sukhchain's wife said that when the weapon got stuck, the accused fled from the spot. The family immediately rushed Sukhchain to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces: Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the attack. The video shows the assailants barging inside the house with probably a male domestic help and rightaway ask a woman and a little girl, believed to be Singh's daughter to go outside. One of the assailants is later seen shooting at Singh due to which he falls down outside the door of the living room. The assailant again tries to cock the gun, which gets locked while an elderly woman, believed to be the victim's mother and his son plead before the shooter to spare Singh's life. While the shooter does not listen initially, his aide persuades him to flee as the gun does not unlock.

Dispute With First Wife's Family: While the motive behind the brutal attack was not immediately clear, police suspect that Singh's dispute with the family of his first wife could be behind the attack. Family member Paramjit Singh said that Sukhchain was is embroiled in a dispute with the family of his first wife, who died by suicide some time ago. Following her death, the woman's uncle lodged a case against Singh and the matter went to court. Singh, a son and a daughter from his first wife, who live with him. Singh had reportedly received death threats about five months ago.

Probe Underway: ADCP Harpal Singh said that the CCTV footage has been seized and a probe is underway in the case. Police will also take a statement from Singh once he recuperates, the police officer said.