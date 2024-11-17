Manipur Violence: NPP Withdraws Support To BJP-Led Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Law and Order

Imphal: On a day of swift developments, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, raising concerns over the 'deterioration' of law and order.

On the other hand, Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah cancelled his election campaign in Maharashtra midway, returned to the national capital and held a review meeting on the 'continuing violence and tensions' in Manipur.

On its decision to withdraw support, the NPP posted a message on X, formerly Twitter: "The National People's Party today decided to withdraw its support from the Manipur coalition government. NPP National President and HCM Shri @SangmaConrad in a letter to the President of BJP Shri @JPNadda ji informed that by witnessing the deterioration of law and order situation in the State of Manipur in the last few days, the NPP has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the state of Manipur with immediate effect."

Conrad's NPP, which has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, shot off the letter to BJP chief on Sunday, citing the reasons for the withdrawal of its support. The Biren Singh government in the troubled state has 'failed' to restore normalcy, the NPP claimed. The situation in Manipur further deteriorated and many more innocent lives have been lost, the NPP letter said.

"We strongly feel that the Manipur state government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh government in the state of Manipur, with immediate effect," the NPP said. (with agency inputs)