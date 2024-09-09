2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter as Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, they said.
In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam.
"Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol (have) thus far (been) recovered. Search operation is in progress," it said.
The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light. The search operation was still on when the last reports were received, they said.
Jammu region has witnessed a rise in terror activity with the Pir Panjal range becoming a hotbed of such encounters lately, leading to significant losses to the security forces.
Intelligence agencies suggest that militants have relocated from Kashmir to the Jammu region's forest areas, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, and Kathua, following a major crackdown on their activities in the valley after the repeal of Article 370. (Agency inputs)
Read More