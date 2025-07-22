Now, Intellectually Disabled Persons To Get Railway Concession Certificates And Its Benefits 'With Dignity'

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a welcome move, 'Persons with Intellectual Disability' will now be able to get railway concession certificates and its benefits with dignity, as Indian Railways has replaced the term "Maansik roop se vikrit" to "Intellectual disability" in new certificates.

It was after a five and a half years struggle of a father of an intellectually disabled girl, that the directive of the Court of CCPD finally brought cheers among lakhs of families.

The Railways provides concession certificates to intellectual disabled persons to avail concession during travelling. As per norms, the certificate holders get reserved seats in the trains and 75 percent concession in the fare.

What's surprising is that in the guidelines of Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) mentioning Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on reservation to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in posts/services under the Central Government (March 25, 2019), it states that as provided in Para 2 of OM of even number dated January 15, 2018, categories of specified disabilities covered under reservation in posts and services of the Central Government include "intellectual disability". However, the Railways was using the term "Mansik roop se vikrit" till May 2025. In fact, the Railway Board filed its reply on September 4, 2024; the same was examined but not found feasible.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Pankaj Maru, father of a 65 percent intellectually disabled girl, said, "We received a railway concession certificate of my daughter on September 3, 2019 in which a term 'Mansik roop se vikrit' was highly objectionable. I contacted all the railway officials of Western zone, Railway Board and concerned authorities to change the term in railway concession card but the Railways continued with the same term. I knocked on every door possible, and filed RTI to get actual information but that did not work. I then filed a complaint in the Court of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD)."

His success brings hope for lakhs of such disabled persons to live with dignity as the CCPD has issued directives to the Railway Board.

"The directives will be beneficial for all disabled persons across the country and help them get the respect they deserve, as the Act UNCRPD/the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") is empowering and about living the life with dignity and respect for the persons with disabilities. Despite that, Railways was using the term 'Mansik roop se vikrit'. This word does not show the respect and dignity of a disabled person," added Dr Pankaj Maru, National President of PARIVAAR NCPO.

Chandan Singh, a father of an Intellectually disabled boy, has an almost similar story. "In 2022, I received a call from Railways regarding the certificate. When I visited the railway office, I noticed 'Mansik roop se vikrit' was written on the certificate," he said.

"While I objected to the written language and requested them to replace the word with 'Intellectual disability' as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the officials did not pay any heed. In fact, they refused to change the word. Now, I am happy to know that this word will be changed," Singh expressed.

"The Railway Board informed the Court via email on July 14, 2025, that an instruction has already been issued on May 9, 2025. The railway enclosed a copy of the same which states that the Ministry of Railways has decided to replace the term 'Mentally Retarded Persons who cannot travel without an escort' with 'Persons with Intellectual Disability who cannot travel without an escort' to adopt more respectful and appropriate language. The railway also submitted that the above has been implemented with effect from June 1, 2025," the CCPD order states.

Earlier this year on May 9, the Railway Board decided to replace the word, following which it issued a circular regarding replacement of the term "Mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort" with "Persons with Intellectual Disability who cannot travel without an escort".

As per circular, the certificates already issued in the old proforma before June 1, 2025, will remain valid till the expiry of the validity period, and necessary changes will also be ensured in Railway Divyangian ID Cards and online/offline application forms for such purposes.

"Zonal Railways may print the revised proforma and make it available at all locations/stations to avoid inconvenience. Necessary instructions will be issued to all concerned," it added.

Explaining the plight of these children in the society, Psychologist Dr Maya Vohra told ETV Bharat, "Intellectually disabled children often face discrimination from the society and foul language, which increases multifold when the government system uses 'mentally retarded' which is not good."

"The society, knowingly or unknowingly, often isolates intellectually disabled persons by using such languages. The parents of these children have to undergo double stress due to foul language, so we are always careful using our language when talking to intellectually disabled persons," she added.

Concession On Indian Railways

Intellectually disabled persons who cannot travel without escort for any purpose get facilities including 75 percent in 2nd, Sleeper, Ist Class, 3AC, AC chair car, 50 percent in 1AC and 2AC, 25 percent in 3AC and AC Chair car of Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains; 50 percent in MST and QST, while one escort is also eligible for same element of concession.