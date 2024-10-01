West Bengal School Recruitment Scam: CBI Arrests Former Minister Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee will have to spend this Durga Puja behind bars as after obtaining the permission of the CBI special court, the central agency has re-arrested him in the recruitment corruption case.

Ayan Shil, who is also accused in the same corruption case, has been arrested. A special CBI court has granted the plea of Chatterjee to be 'shown' under arrest in another case. It was informed by the CBI on Tuesday that he has been arrested in the recruitment scam case. The judge did not object to this. A complaint has also been filed against Chatterjee and Shil under Sections 120B, 220, 467, 468, 421 and PMLA Act.



The CBI had earlier arrested Chatterjee in connection with the Group-D and Group-C recruitment scam of the School Service Commission (SSC). But despite the prolonged investigation, the CBI is yet to find any strong evidence against him.

Cash and jewellery were recovered from the flat of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, the only evidence in this case. The CBI has repeatedly presented this in the court. However, they could not satisfy the court for several days. As a result, Chatterjee had a strong possibility of securing bail.



His lawyers feared that the CBI had started a move to arrest the former education minister in another case to stop him from getting bail.



On Tuesday, the CBI claimed in court that it had come to know about Chatterjee's involvement in the financial transactions in the recruitment corruption case. For that, they asked for permission to 'show arrest' for Chatterjee and Shil. The judge said the court could not object to this but would examine why he was arrested in the next hearing.