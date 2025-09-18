ETV Bharat / bharat

'Notify Rules Within 4 Months For Registration Of Anand Karaj Marriage': SC To States And UTs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed several states and union territories to notify within four months the rules for registering Anand Karaj or the Sikh wedding, saying "when the law recognises Anand Karaj as a valid form of marriage yet leaves no machinery to register it, the promise is only half kept."

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stated: “The fidelity of a constitutional promise is measured not only by the rights it proclaims, but by the institutions that make those rights usable. In a secular republic, the state must not turn a citizen’s faith into either a privilege or a handicap."

What remains is to ensure that the route from rites to record is open, uniform and fair, observed the bench in a September 4, verdict, which was uploaded recently.

The bench said that the availability of registration bears directly on equal treatment and on orderly civil administration. The bench noted that a marriage certificate enables proof of status for residence, maintenance, inheritance, insurance, succession and the enforcement of monogamy, and it particularly safeguards the interests of women and children who depend on documentary proof to claim legal protections.

The bench said uneven access to a statutory facility across states and union territories produces unequal outcomes for similarly situated citizens. “In a secular framework that respects religious identity while ensuring civic equality, the law must provide a neutral and workable route by which marriages solemnised by Anand Karaj are recorded and certified on the same footing as other marriages," said the bench.

The apex court passed the order on a plea seeking directions to various states and UTs to frame and notify rules under Section 6 of the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, (as amended in 2012) to facilitate registration of marriages solemnised by the Sikh rite commonly known as Anand Karaj.

The bench noted that the 1909 Act was enacted to recognise the validity of marriages performed by the Sikh ceremony of ‘Anand Karaj’.

The bench said in its considered opinion, harmonisation with existing registration regimes is both practicable and necessary. “Where a general civil marriage registration framework is in place, it must receive applications for registration of marriages solemnised by Anand Karaj on the same footing as other marriages and, if the parties so request, it should record that the ceremony was by the Anand rite," said the bench.

The bench said by the 2012 amendment, Parliament inserted Section 6 casting a duty upon the states to make rules to facilitate registration of such marriages, to maintain a marriage register and to provide certified extracts, while clarifying that omission to register would not affect the validity of the marriage.