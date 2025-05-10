MCD To Hold Ward Committees, Standing Committee Polls On May 22

New Delhi: The schedule for elections to the chairpersons and deputy chairperson posts of 12 ward committees along with two members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been announced. The polling for the same will be conducted in the Hansraj Gupta and Satyanarayan Bansal auditoriums of the MCD headquarters on May 22. The last date for filing the nominations is May 16. The voting will be conducted through a secret ballot.

Two Standing Committee members are to be elected from the South zone and City-SP zone as their sitting members Prem Chauhan and Purandeep Singh were elected as legislators in the recent Delhi assembly polls.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the respective ward committees will elect new members to the Standing Committee from among their own councillors.

Meanwhile the elections will be held for the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of ward committees from Najafgarh, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Central, Narela, South, and City-SP zones.

The MCD secretary has asked all the councillors and nominated members to come for casting their votes with proper identification documents. They must not be accompanied by their supporters. The members are also not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices inside the polling booth.

All eyes are now on the strategy that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will adopt for these elections. The party has its members in majority in several wards. Incidentally, it had distanced itself from the elections to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. It remains to be seen whether it will participate in the forthcoming polls on May 22.