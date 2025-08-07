Vice President Election Notification Issued; Aug 21 Last Date For Filing Nominations

New Delhi: The Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the September 9 election to the vice president's post, kickstarting the nomination process. According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations, while the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

August 25 is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle. The post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health reasons. Dhankhar's tenure was to end in August 2027. According to constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term.

Under the provisions of Article 67 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon office.

Further, as per the provisions of Article 68(2) of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the Vice-President occurring by reason of his death, resignation or removal or otherwise, shall be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy, and the person elected to fill the vacancy shall be entitled to hold office for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office.

As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. For 2025, 17th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of:

233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (Presently, five seats are vacant),

12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha

543 elected members of Lok Sabha (Presently, one seat is vacant).

The Electoral College comprises a total of 788 members (presently 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of the vote of each Member of Parliament would be one.