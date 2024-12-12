ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Notices Are Served, You Don't Even Bother To Appear’: SC’s Harsh Words To Government Counsel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent in connection with the repeated absence of the Centre's advocates in several cases.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the court does not take pleasure in summoning the officers to the court. “However, when in spite of being duly served, the respondents do not put in appearance, we were compelled to do so," it said.

On Wednesday, the bench sought the presence of the director general of the Centre's Directorate General of Health Services while criticizing the "casual approach" in a matter concerning admission of a medical aspirant belonging to persons with disability category.

During the hearing on Thursday, Centre's counsel additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee and the government officer appeared before the bench.

Justice Gavai said, “What is this? Notices are served and you don't even bother to appear”. The bench stressed that this is not happening for the first time, and added, “on many occasions, for the Union of India, nobody is present here".

The bench said it had passed the order directing the officer to remain present as despite being duly served, no lawyer had appeared for the authority during the hearing on December 11.

The court said it waited till 4 pm for the counsel's appearance but when nobody appeared for the Centre, despite there being many lawyers present, it passed the order.

"The presence of the officer is dispensed with," the bench said in its order. "We expect you to respond….when a matter pertains to persons with disability", the bench said.