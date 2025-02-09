ETV Bharat / bharat

Notice On Beef Biryani In AMU Hostel Stokes Controversy

The notice in English said Sunday’s lunch menu has been modified based on popular demand. Instead of Chicken Biryani, we will be serving Beef Biryani.

A file photo of AMU. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Aligarh: A notice by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on a change in the menu from Sunday and the serving of beef biryani at the Suleman Hall is doing the rounds on social media. However, the Proctor denied any change in the food menu and attributed the inadvertent mistake in the notice to a typographical error.

AMU has 20 hostels for male and female students which serves food thrice a day. On Saturday, a notice in English on the food menu for the Suleman Hall went viral. The notice bears the names of Mohammad Faizullah and Mujassim Ahmed Bhati, of Senior Food Dining Hall, and says, "This Sunday’s lunch menu has been modified based on popular demand. Instead of Chicken Biryani, we will be serving Beef Biryani. This change is in response to numerous requests from our resident members". We hope you “enjoy the new addition” to our menu, the notice states further.

"A notice was issued regarding the change in the menu of Suleman Hall. This was a typing mistake. No change has been made to the menu. Food will be served as per the existing menu chart. Senior Food Dining Hall had issued this notice on its level," Professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor, said.

The notice on change in the menu. (ETV Bharat)

As per the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the slaughter of cows, sale and transport of beef is prohibited and causing physical injury to cows and their progeny is considered a criminal offence. After its amendment in 2020, the act made cow slaughter punishable with a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs five lakh.

TAGGED:

