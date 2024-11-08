ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Yasin Malik's Plea Seeking Treatment, Next Hearing On Nov 11

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while hearing a plea requesting immediate medical facilities for Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a murder and terror funding case.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mehdiratta has directed the NIA to submit a medical status report for Yasin Malik. The next hearing is scheduled for November 11.

The HC also instructed the jail superintendent to ensure necessary medical assistance for Malik, who has been on a hunger strike in jail since November 1. The lawyer appearing for Malik informed the HC that his health has deteriorated significantly due to the hunger strike, leaving him unable to stand and currently confined to a stretcher. The lawyer claimed that Malik's condition is critical.

On May 25, 2022, the Patiala House Court sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment for his involvement in murder and terror funding. He received multiple sentences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including life imprisonment under Section 17 of UAPA, ten years under Sections 18 and 20, five years under Sections 38 and 39, and ten years under Section 120B of the IPC. All sentences are to run simultaneously.