Nothing Wrong In Using Spyware For Security, Question Is Against Whom It Is Used: SC In Pegagus Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there was "nothing wrong" in using spyware as long as it was for the security of the nation, but made it clear that citizens' right to privacy is protected under the Constitution.

The apex court, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the alleged use of the Israeli software Pegasus by the NDA government. The court made it clear that it will not disclose any report that touches the security and sovereignty of the country, but indicated that it may address individual apprehensions of privacy breach.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh. Senior Advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, representing a petitioner, contended before the bench that the basic issue is whether the government has this spyware and whether they have purchased it.

The counsel argued that if the government has it, then nothing prevents it from continuously using the spyware. At this juncture, Justice Kant said, “What is wrong if the country is using that spyware against (the anti-national elements). To have the spyware is not wrong; against whom it is used, that is the question. We cannot compromise and sacrifice the security of the nation….private individuals' right to privacy is protected under the Constitution.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, asked what was wrong if the government was using it against the terrorists.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas alleging that the central government used Israeli military grade spyware to snoop on personalities across a spectrum of politicians, activists, and journalists. The petitioners were represented by a battery of senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal, Dinesh Dwivedi, and Shyam Divan.

At the beginning of the hearing today, Justice Kant asked the counsel representing the petitioners what survives in the matter now? Sibal argued that a lot survived, citing a judgment of the US district court and added, “they found that India was a country where it was hacked and WhatsApp has said…”.

The bench said it was relevant at the beginning of the case, and now the court has already examined the aspect, issued a detailed judgment, and constituted a committee, and its report has been received. “Now, what survives there.…”, asked Justice Kant, adding that some individuals who were having apprehensions might be justified in saying, from the report, whether I am saved or I was part of the hacked victims. The bench clarified that it is only giving an example.

Sibal said WhatsApp itself has disclosed that its system was hacked. “Balancing the state’s right of surveillance and at the same time the right of privacy of individuals, we passed the judgment and obtained a report…..”, said Justice Kant.

Sibal said now there is evidence of court and WhatsApp, regarding hacking, and urged the bench to at least look at the US court judgment, and the redacted portion of the report must be given to the individuals concerned.

Justice Kant said, “Tentatively, we were just wondering if it can be like an objective question and answer – Am I there on the list of hacked? (After) Examining the report can say, yes or no”. Divan contended that his client had placed on record, through an affidavit before the committee, how the phones were hacked. “The state has used spyware against its own citizenry (including journalists, judges, etc.,) and it is established from the record. This is a very serious situation”, submitted Divan, adding that it is not an allegation and he can show it with substantial proof through expert evidence on record.

Justice Kant said this may be an allegation. Divan said the committee report must be released to his client, some portions can be redacted, but the report should be available, and added, “This is an open court system over here”.

Objecting to this contention, Mehta said not in matters concerning the sovereignty and security of the country. “Any report touching the security…we are not going to disclose even a single word. Yes, where individuals have been affected (they can access the report) but not at the cost of security….”, said the bench.

The bench said it can think of disclosing the report to an individual, as the apprehension must be adequately responded to, and agreed to examine the US court judgment.

“But it (report) should not be made a document of discussion in the street…”, said Justice Kant. Citing the judgment, Sibal said there are 100 Acts in India and 456 in Mexico and North America, and data regarding all the countries has been given. Mehta stressed that there cannot be a roving inquiry in the matter. The bench said that after the pronouncement of the judgment, the committee’s report is lying sealed after reading out the relevant part of the report in court".

The apex court decided to adjourn the hearing till July 30, 2025, and allowed the petitioners to place on record a judgment pronounced by a US court in a case filed by WhatsApp against Pegasus.

The pleas in the matter were filed in 2021, and no substantive hearing had been held on the pleas after August 25, 2022. In May 2023, the apex court assured the petitioners a hearing to examine the status update on the various recommendations made in 2022 by the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee on the Pegasus spyware scandal.

The committee had complained that the “government has not cooperated” with the investigations conducted by it. For protecting citizens from illegal surveillance and attacks, the committee had recommended the enactment of new laws and regulations.

The report stated that five out of the 29 devices examined revealed the presence of “malware” embedded in them, however, there were no indications of the Israeli spyware being used for snooping on citizens.