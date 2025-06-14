ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nothing Is Above The Sovereignty Of The Nation': J&K High Court Denies Bail To Two Accused In UAPA Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed the bail pleas of two men accused of terrorist activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, declaring that "nothing is above the sovereignty and integrity of the nation besides peace and tranquility to the public at large."

The division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal rejected the appeals of Bilal Ahmad Kumar of Shopian and Tawfeeq Ahmad Laway of Anantnag, who have been in custody since January 2021 under FIR No 20/2021. The two were allegedly found in possession of a hand grenade and a kilogram of explosive material, respectively, and are accused of links with a banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"...the appellants were part of a module that included active militants as well (Aijaz Ahmad Wani, Rayees Ahmad Bhat) who were killed in an encounter in the year 2021," the court said in its 12-page ruling pronounced on June 6.

"What such activity intends to achieve is to bring insecurity amongst general public who feel terrorized so they can follow the dictates of such organisation whose sole objective is to harm national interest and undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the nation."

The appellants had challenged a November 2024 order of the Special Judge (UAPA) Anantnag, arguing that they had been incarcerated for over four years without the trial making significant progress. Their counsel, Wajid Mohammad Haseeb, contended that the prosecution lacked direct evidence and that their names surfaced only through co-accused disclosures.

But the bench dismissed these arguments, citing stringent bail restrictions under Section 43-D(5) of the UAPA, which applies to offences under Chapters IV and VI of the Act.

"At the stage of grant or refusal of bail, the merits of the prosecution case are not to be touched," the court ruled. "...given the nature of explosives recovered and their association with various other persons who were found to be active militants and a few of them were killed in an encounter in the year 2021, such allegations, therefore, describe the appellants acting as foot soldiers for transit and carrying of arms and explosive substances which in fact were later on used by the active militants to indulge in subversive activities."

The case stems from a police checkpoint operation near the Green Tunnel in Doonipora Sangam (Anantnag) on January 30, 2021, where two men, Imran Ahmad Hajam and Irfan Ahmad Ahanger, were apprehended with pistols, magazines, and live rounds. Investigators say disclosures by the duo led to the arrests of Kumar and Laway.

The court noted that under Section 43-D(5), bail cannot be granted if the court finds reasonable grounds to believe the accusations are "prima facie true." Citing the Supreme Court's precedent in Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watalli (2019), the bench emphasised that admissibility of evidence is not to be scrutinised at the bail stage.