ETV Bharat / bharat

Noted Malayalam Writer M T Vasudevan Nair Passes Away At 91

MT Vasudevan Nair, acclaimed Malayalam author and screenplay writer, passed away at 91. He won multiple National Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.

MT Vasudevan Nair, acclaimed Malayalam author and screenplay writer, passed away at 91. He won multiple National Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.
File Photo: M T Vasudevan Nair (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam writes and Jnanipath Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away at 91 on December 25. He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment. His death is an irreparable loss to both Malayam cinema and literature.

Nair was a celebrated Indian author, screenplay writer and film director. A prolific figure in modern Malayalam literature, he is considered one of the foremost masters of post-independence Indian literature. He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times for 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), Kadavu (1991), Sadayam (1992), and 'Parinayam' (1994), setting a record in the screenplay category.

In 2005, Nair was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. His illustrious career also saw him receive several prestigious accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and ONV Literary Award.

Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam writes and Jnanipath Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away at 91 on December 25. He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment. His death is an irreparable loss to both Malayam cinema and literature.

Nair was a celebrated Indian author, screenplay writer and film director. A prolific figure in modern Malayalam literature, he is considered one of the foremost masters of post-independence Indian literature. He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times for 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), Kadavu (1991), Sadayam (1992), and 'Parinayam' (1994), setting a record in the screenplay category.

In 2005, Nair was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. His illustrious career also saw him receive several prestigious accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and ONV Literary Award.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MALAYALAM WRITER M T VASUDEVANM T VASUDEVAN NAIR DIES AT 91M T VASUDEVAN NAIR PASSES AWAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.