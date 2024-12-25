Noted Malayalam Writer M T Vasudevan Nair Passes Away At 91

Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam writes and Jnanipath Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away at 91 on December 25. He had been unwell for the past ten days and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment. His death is an irreparable loss to both Malayam cinema and literature.

Nair was a celebrated Indian author, screenplay writer and film director. A prolific figure in modern Malayalam literature, he is considered one of the foremost masters of post-independence Indian literature. He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times for 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), Kadavu (1991), Sadayam (1992), and 'Parinayam' (1994), setting a record in the screenplay category.

In 2005, Nair was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. His illustrious career also saw him receive several prestigious accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and ONV Literary Award.