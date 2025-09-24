ETV Bharat / bharat

Noted Kannada Writer, Novelist S L Bhyrappa Dies At 94, PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death describing Bhyrappa a fearless and timeless thinker who profoundly enriched Kannada literature. "With the passing of S L Bhyrappa, we have lost a profound personality who shook our conscience and touched the soul of India. As a fearless and timeless thinker, he enriched Kannada literature through his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question, and engage more deeply with society." PM wrote on X.

The writer suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon at a hospital where he was admitted. "The legendary Indian novelist and philosopher L S Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty," Rashtrotthan Hospital said in a release.

Bengaluru: Celebrated Kannada writer, novelist and Saraswati Samman awardee Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa popularly known as S L Bhyrappa, passed away on Wednesday. He was 94.

"His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire people in the days to come. My condolences to his family and admirers during this time of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

Bhyrappa has written 26 novels and most of them have been translated into other Indian and foreign languages including English. 'Parva', 'Vamshavriksha', 'Gruhabhanga', 'Tantu', 'Mandra', 'Nayi Neralu' and 'Avarana' are some of his popular novels.

Even though he was criticised by a section of writers for his right-wing leanings, Bhyrappa had a vast base of fans cutting across age and gender, who loved his writing style and novels making best sellers for over three decades. The fact that many of his novels have seen reprints several times is a testimony to his popularity.

Born on August 20, 1931 in Santheshivara in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, Bhyrappa studied in Hassan and Mysuru districts. He served as professor of philosophy in various parts of the country including Gujarat and New Delhi. He also served as a member of the National Council of Educational Research and Training. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as a professor in the Regional Institute of Education in Mysuru.

Besides being the recipient of the Saraswati Samman award, Bhyrappa was also conferred with the country's highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2023. He also received Padma Shri in 2016, Sahitya Akademi Award in 1966 and Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2015.