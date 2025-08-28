ETV Bharat / bharat

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital

The elderly victim was the sister of noted historian Professor Ajay Rawat and the mother of Bollywood art director Nikhil Bisht.

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital
A fireman douses a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nainital: An 86-year-old woman lost her life in a massive fire that gutted the Old London House, a 160-year-old heritage building here in Uttarakhand, late Wednesday night, officials said.

Identified as Shanta Bisht, the victim was a sister of noted historian and environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat. “She was trapped inside the wooden structure as the flames engulfed the entire building rapidly. Her son, Bollywood art director Nikhil Bisht, is also injured in the incident but was rescued on time by neighbours,” they said.

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital
Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the fire broke out around 10 pm at the heritage house located at Mohan Chowk in Mallital and raged for several hours before firefighters brought it under control.

“The house was built of wood, which caused the fire to spread quickly. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, but it will be investigated,” said Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Riddhim Agarwal. Bisht’s body was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot from nearby towns, including Haldwani and Ramnagar, per officials. “Teams from the SDRF and NDRF also joined local police and firefighters in dousing the flames,” they said.

More about the heritage house

Old London House was constructed in 1863 when Nainital served as the summer capital of the United Provinces. It is one of the oldest landmarks from the town’s colonial era.

Locals expressed grief not only over Shanta’s death but also at the destruction of the historic house. “The building was a part of Nainital’s identity. Its loss is beyond repair,” said Vinod Kumar Verma, a shopkeeper.

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital
Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. 10-Year-Old Student Dies In Arunachal Government Residential School Ablaze
  2. Smoking Inside Car, MCD Worker Set Ablaze After Mechanic Pours Petrol On Him In Delhi

Nainital: An 86-year-old woman lost her life in a massive fire that gutted the Old London House, a 160-year-old heritage building here in Uttarakhand, late Wednesday night, officials said.

Identified as Shanta Bisht, the victim was a sister of noted historian and environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat. “She was trapped inside the wooden structure as the flames engulfed the entire building rapidly. Her son, Bollywood art director Nikhil Bisht, is also injured in the incident but was rescued on time by neighbours,” they said.

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital
Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the fire broke out around 10 pm at the heritage house located at Mohan Chowk in Mallital and raged for several hours before firefighters brought it under control.

“The house was built of wood, which caused the fire to spread quickly. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, but it will be investigated,” said Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Riddhim Agarwal. Bisht’s body was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot from nearby towns, including Haldwani and Ramnagar, per officials. “Teams from the SDRF and NDRF also joined local police and firefighters in dousing the flames,” they said.

More about the heritage house

Old London House was constructed in 1863 when Nainital served as the summer capital of the United Provinces. It is one of the oldest landmarks from the town’s colonial era.

Locals expressed grief not only over Shanta’s death but also at the destruction of the historic house. “The building was a part of Nainital’s identity. Its loss is beyond repair,” said Vinod Kumar Verma, a shopkeeper.

Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital
Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. 10-Year-Old Student Dies In Arunachal Government Residential School Ablaze
  2. Smoking Inside Car, MCD Worker Set Ablaze After Mechanic Pours Petrol On Him In Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND HOUSE FIRESISTER OF HISTORIAN KILLED IN FIREOLD LONDON HOUSEHERITAGE BUILDING GUTTED IN FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Silent Creators : Odisha's Deaf & Dumb Community Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Their Way In Cuttack

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Beyond The Exam: The Broken Trust In Jammu Kashmir's Public Service

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.