Noted Historian’s Sister Dies As Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Heritage House In Nainital

Nainital: An 86-year-old woman lost her life in a massive fire that gutted the Old London House, a 160-year-old heritage building here in Uttarakhand, late Wednesday night, officials said.

Identified as Shanta Bisht, the victim was a sister of noted historian and environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat. “She was trapped inside the wooden structure as the flames engulfed the entire building rapidly. Her son, Bollywood art director Nikhil Bisht, is also injured in the incident but was rescued on time by neighbours,” they said.

Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Old London House building, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, early Thursday (August 28, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the fire broke out around 10 pm at the heritage house located at Mohan Chowk in Mallital and raged for several hours before firefighters brought it under control.

“The house was built of wood, which caused the fire to spread quickly. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, but it will be investigated,” said Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Riddhim Agarwal. Bisht’s body was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot from nearby towns, including Haldwani and Ramnagar, per officials. “Teams from the SDRF and NDRF also joined local police and firefighters in dousing the flames,” they said.

More about the heritage house

Old London House was constructed in 1863 when Nainital served as the summer capital of the United Provinces. It is one of the oldest landmarks from the town’s colonial era.

Locals expressed grief not only over Shanta’s death but also at the destruction of the historic house. “The building was a part of Nainital’s identity. Its loss is beyond repair,” said Vinod Kumar Verma, a shopkeeper.