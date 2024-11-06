ETV Bharat / bharat

Noted Folk Singer Sharda Sinha’s Body Reaches Patna, Last Rites With State Honour Tomorrow

‘Bihar Kokila’ passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS Delhi. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017.

Noted Folk Singer Sharda Sinha’s Body Brought To Patna For Last Rites
Noted Folk Singer Sharda Sinha’s Last Rites With State Honour On Thursday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Patna/New Delhi: The body of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha was brought to Patna airport from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. It was taken to her Rajendra Nagar residence in the capital city for people to have her final glimpses. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to her among other leaders.

Sinha, popularly known as “Bihar Kokila”, breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday. She has been undergoing treatment there since October 22 for multiple myeloma.

Her last rites will be performed on Thursday with full state honour, as CM Kumar announced today.

Meanwhile, leading politicians and celebrities condoled her demise and paid tributes to her.

Kejriwal Calls Her 'Precious Gem'

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, who breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Kejriwal termed Sinha’s death a loss of a precious gem in folk music.

“Her melodious voice will always remain immortal among us. May Chhathi Maiya grant her pious soul a place at her feet and give courage to the family and all her loved ones in this difficult time,” he wrote.

CM Atishi, Delhi LG Express Condolences

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also expressed grief over the death of Sinha and paid tributes to her. He wrote on X, “Mrs Sharda Sinha, the musical voice of Chhath, the great festival of folk faith and nature worship, merged with Chhathi Maiya today. My tribute!”

Atishi also paid tribute to Sinha saying, “The news of the demise of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is very sad. She worked to preserve the cultural heritage through her music. May God rest her at his feet.”

Patna/New Delhi: The body of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha was brought to Patna airport from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. It was taken to her Rajendra Nagar residence in the capital city for people to have her final glimpses. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to her among other leaders.

Sinha, popularly known as “Bihar Kokila”, breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday. She has been undergoing treatment there since October 22 for multiple myeloma.

Her last rites will be performed on Thursday with full state honour, as CM Kumar announced today.

Meanwhile, leading politicians and celebrities condoled her demise and paid tributes to her.

Kejriwal Calls Her 'Precious Gem'

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, who breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Kejriwal termed Sinha’s death a loss of a precious gem in folk music.

“Her melodious voice will always remain immortal among us. May Chhathi Maiya grant her pious soul a place at her feet and give courage to the family and all her loved ones in this difficult time,” he wrote.

CM Atishi, Delhi LG Express Condolences

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also expressed grief over the death of Sinha and paid tributes to her. He wrote on X, “Mrs Sharda Sinha, the musical voice of Chhath, the great festival of folk faith and nature worship, merged with Chhathi Maiya today. My tribute!”

Atishi also paid tribute to Sinha saying, “The news of the demise of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is very sad. She worked to preserve the cultural heritage through her music. May God rest her at his feet.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGER SHARDA SINHACONDOLENCE ON SHARDA SINHA DEATHSHARDA SINHA NEWSSHARDA SINHA BODY BROUGHT TO PATNA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.