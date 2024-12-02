Noted Educationist Awadh Ojha Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: In a boost to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, noted educationist and motivational speaker, Awadh Ojha on Monday joined the AAP in the national capital.

Ojha was welcomed into the party-fold in presence of party convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

Party convener Arvind Kejriwal took to X to welcome Ojha saying the educationist was impressed by the Delhi government's education policies.

“The country's renowned teacher Shri Avadh Ojha ji joined the Aam Aadmi Party today. His experience and perspective will give a new direction to our education policy. Inspired by our policies and work on education, he has joined the party. We heartily welcome him into our family. We will work together to fulfill Baba Saheb's dreams,” Kejriwal wrote in a post.

Who is Awadh Ojha?

Born in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Ojha was born on 3 July 1984. His family has been associated with education and government service. His father Shrimata Prasad Ojha is a government postmaster, while his mother is a government lawyer. Avadh Ojha is married to Manjari Ojha, and they have three daughters - Bulbul, Gungun and Pihu.

Ojha did his early education from Fatima School, Gonda and then received higher education in Allahabad. He was initially inclined towards the medical field, but later he prepared for UPSC and started his career as a teacher in Delhi. He has taught history at prestigious coaching institutes like Chanakya IAS Academy and Bajiram Ravi IAS.

In the year 2019, he founded the IQRA Academy in Pune, which has now become a leading educational institute. Along with this, in 2020 he also started the YouTube channel "Ray Avadh Ojha", which has become very popular among the students. His teaching style and motivational speeches have made him a famous teacher across India.