Noted Bengali Vocalist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Passes Away

Kolkata: Noted Bengali vocalist, composer and lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay breathed his last on Saturday morning at a state-run hospital where he was being treated. He was 83.

Mukhopadhyay lent his mellifluous voice to some eternal songs like 'Ami Banglar Gaan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhasao Re' which became synonymous with the identity of Bengal.

According to a source, he was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on February 4 due to illness and went under the knife on February 6. Following the deterioration in his condition, doctors shifted him to ICU on Monday night. He could not respond to a dialysis performed on Friday and suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, leading to his demise.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to him in the hospital.

Coincidentally, the death anniversary of two vocalists from Bengal – Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and Bappi Lahiri – fell on the day of his demise.

Mukhopadhyay sang "Ek Je Chhilo Burun" of Nitesh Roy’s Gosain Baganer Bhoot.