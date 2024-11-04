ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Without Hearing Centre': SC Refuses To Consider Immediate Release Of Balwant Singh Rajoana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant interim relief to Balwant Singh Rajoana, without hearing the central government’s response regarding the status of his pending mercy plea. Rajoana, a sympathiser of the Babbar Khalsa militant group, sought commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment in connection with his role in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The matter came up for hearing before a three-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai. Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable who has been in jail for 29 years awaiting execution, in his plea, contended that the Centre has not taken a decision on his March 25, 2012 mercy petition till date.

Today, at the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Rajoana, vehemently argued that the delay in deciding the mercy petition is "shocking", and contended that he has been in custody without break for 29 years and pressed for temporary release of Rajoana.

Punjab government counsel informed the bench that state has not filed its response in the matter so far and sought time for it.

The apex court made it clear that it will not pass any orders in the absence of affidavits from the Centre and Punjab government on Rajoana’s plea demanding his release.

The bench, also comprising Justices PK Mishra and KV Viswanathan, said that the court needs clarity on the mercy plea status before any decision is taken and added that it will give two weeks’ time to the respondents to file their response.

Rohatgi said he has an urgent request and added that out of 29 years’, 15 years’ his client has been on death row and “they have not disposed of my mercy plea when others have been commuted to life imprisonment in this case by the Supreme Court….”.