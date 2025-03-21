ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Trash Bin...': Allahabad HC Bar Assn On Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma's Transfer Over 'Cash Discovery'

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Friday opposed the transfer of Delhi High Court sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official home a huge stash of cash was reportedly discovered, saying it was not a "trash bin".

In a resolution passed soon after the news of the judge's transfer by a Supreme Court collegium was reported, the association said, "We were taken aback that the Supreme Court has transferred Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court..."

The resolution, naming association president and senior advocate Anil Tiwari as the signatory, claims that the discovery of the "unaccounted money" from the judge's house was of "Rs 15 crore".

"Supreme Court has taken cognisance on the matter immediately and unanimously decide repatriate Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court," it said.

The statement added, "The decision of the collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad high Court is a trash bin?" Aside from expressing concerns over Justice Varma's transfer, the statement referred to issues such as the shortage of judges there and the supreme court "time and again" censuring the high court.

"Presently, we are facing so many problems particularly shortage of judges resulting in fresh cases not being heard for months thereby diminishing the faith of the public in the rule of the law but it does not mean we are a trash bin. We are not ready to accept corruption." Initiating action, Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna reportedly decided to transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court following the incident.

The collegium is also believed to have commenced an initial inquiry against the judge.

The initial inquiry, which is not an in-house inquiry as envisaged in Supreme Court judgements, would entail seeking of a primary report on the incident from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.