Not Stone But Chiseling History: Bihar Gaya's Ravindra Nath Gaud And The Legacy Of Patthar Katti

Gaya (Bihar): If you happen to visit Patthar Katti village in Bihar’s Gaya district, you would most probably be welcomed with the rhythmic sound of chisels on stone. The village has nurtured a 350-year-old legacy of stone craftsmanship and artisans like sculptor Ravindra Nath Gaud have contributed immensely to give the place an identity.

Among the stone sculptures created by Gaud are those of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira and Guru Nanakji besides larger-than-life statues of Dashrath Manjhi, Ganesh Dutt and Major Dhyan Chand which have found a pride of place in the offices of various departments of the Bihar government, tourist places and museums.

Chiseling History: Bihar Gaya's Ravindra Nath Gaud And The Legacy Of Patthar Katti (ETV Bharat)

Gaud’s family heritage traces its roots to the Vishnupad temple in Gaya, where his ancestors were invited by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar from Rajasthan to build sculptures with Patthar Katti’s famed black stone. “The black stone here is special, it does not fade, crack, or change colour even in the face of nature's vagaries,” says Gaud, who at the age of 55 has been consistently sculpting, a passion that began quite early in life.

“We grew up with stone,” he says while speaking about his workshop where statues ranging from one-inch miniatures to towering 12-foot figures are being chiseled. Some of his works have reached Germany which were facilitated via the Department of Art and Tourism.

Chiseling History: Bihar Gaya's Ravindra Nath Gaud And The Legacy Of Patthar Katti (ETV Bharat)

But Gaud has not kept the art limited to himself. He has passed his skills and experience to over 1,000 artisans, who after being trained are earning well and making a name. Many of his students have taken the craft across India and overseas. As an artist, he receives a government pension and earns Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh monthly through commissioned work.

“Our sculptures range from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh per piece and each one is given equal attention and finesse,” says Gaud. He is currently sculpting three giant ‘Deepaks’ which will be installed in the new central building of Ministry of Textiles.

Chiseling History: Bihar Gaya's Ravindra Nath Gaud And The Legacy Of Patthar Katti (ETV Bharat)

Though the sculptures made in Patthar Katti are made out of black stone from the area, of late, raw material is also being fetched from Hazaribagh, Jaipur, Chunar, Udaipur and Rajasthan.

After committing his life to crafting stone sculptures, Gaud looks forward to getting a Padma Award recognition. A four-member committee from the Bihar government is presently assessing his works and conduct.

Chiseling History: Bihar Gaya's Ravindra Nath Gaud And The Legacy Of Patthar Katti (ETV Bharat)

“The application sent by Gaud has been received but the process involves scrutiny. We are in the midst of the process,” confirmed Rahul Kumar, In-charge, District General Administration, Gaya.

Gaud has many achievements to his credit including the Bihar Kala Award, State Award, and the Daksha Desh Shilp Award, among others. But for him, the Padma is the ultimate “I have applied and self-nominated. I hope upholding the years-old legacy and heritage matters and I am sure my work will be judged in the right way,” he says.

The artist is also looking forward to the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Patthar Katti’s stone carvings. The process started long back, but the final decision has not come as yet. “The stone craft here deserves this recognition. We have preserved it for centuries and I am sure the world will acknowledge it,” says Gaud.