Not Sheesh Mahal, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Move Into Another Govt Bungalow At Raj Niwas Marg

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will soon move into her official residence in Civil Lines, and it's not the 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow occupied by ex-CM Kejriwal.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Just as the Bharatiya Janata Party completes 100 days in power in Delhi, reports have surfaced that chief minister Rekha Gupta will soon shift from her private residence in Shalimar Bagh to government-allotted bungalow at the Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, where her other Cabinet colleagues have been allotted residences. The renovation work of her official residence is underway in full swing.

It is pertinent to mention here that this residence allotted to CM Gupta is not the same controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' where former CM Arvind Kejriwal lived when Aam Aadmi Party was in power. Much before the assembly elections concluded, BJP had alleged that a scam took place during the renovation of 'Sheesh Mahal' and also clarified that the bungalow would not be chosen as CM's residence if the party secures a majority in the polls.

As per reports, CM Rekha Gupta has been allotted two bungalows, 1/8 and 2/8, adjacent to each other, one of which will serve as her residence and the other her camp office. Sources said renovation work is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh. As of now, CM Gupta has been operating from her private residence in her constituency.

As per officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), a suitable bungalow was being searched for CM's residence, with preference given to locations close to offices like the Secretariat, ITO, and central government departments.

The area houses social welfare minister Ravi Indraj Singh who has been allotted bungalow number 3/8, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht resides in 4/8, both of whom will soon become neighbours of the Chief Minister.

On the other hand, there are several other ministers who have been allotted residences elsewhere in the city. Education Minister Ashish Sood has been given a residence in Chanakyapuri, law minister Kapil Mishra will reside on Shamnath Marg, while minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted AB-17 on Mathura Road, which was previously occupied by former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and later by Atishi.

