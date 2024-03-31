Not 'Save Democracy' but 'Save Family', 'Hide Corruption' Rally: BJP on Oppn Meeting

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited that such parties represent the credibility crisis in Indian politics. At the same time, the Modi-led government symbolises the politics of credibility and its track record of delivering on its promises.

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila ground here, saying it is not a "save democracy" meeting as projected but a "save family" and "hide corruption" rally.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to the pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta.

Ramlila ground once hosted the "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare, Trivedi said, adding that it is hosting on Sunday a rally for "everybody with corruption".

People who trashed many leaders as thieves and crooks have joined hands with them, and it is a strange and startling sight, he said, in an apparent reference to the coming together of the Aam Aadmi Party with other opposition parties.

Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, he added. They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism, he alleged.

These parties represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics while the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises the politics of credibility and the track record of delivering on its promises.

In a swipe at opposition parties, he said while they claim to have come together to save democracy they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise. People will give them a befitting reply in the polls, he said.

