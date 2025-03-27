Not 'Saugat-e-Modi' But 'Saugat-e-Satta': Uddhav Lashes Out At BJP Over Muslim Outreach Program

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) group chief, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lashed out at the BJP for providing 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to Muslims on Eid accusing the saffron party of abandoning Hindutva for political gains.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that 32 lakh party workers will visit the houses of as many Muslims to distribute the Saugat-e-Modi kits which include dry fruits, flour, suji (semolina) and sevai(vermicelli) as part of the party's mega outreach. BJP's rival parties are seeing the move as the one to appease the minority vote bank in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar scheduled in October.

Speaking at a special press conference on Thursday, UBT Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack at the BJP over the saffron party's “appeasement” move.

"Now, on the occasion of Eid, the BJP has taken up the 'Saugat-e-Modi' program. 32 lakh BJP workers will visit the houses of 32 lakh Muslims. This is not 'Saugat-e-Modi', but this is shamelessness and 'Saugat-e-Satta'. This is bogus Hindutva," Thackeray said.

"They used to make a fuss in the name of Muslims. Now, look at how they wear caps and go around. Before accusing me of abandoning Hindutva, remove the green color from your flag. Who will protect the mangalsutra of Hindus now? Is there a Hindutva party now? Will Saugat-e-Satta remain till the Bihar UP elections or will it continue. BJP should declare that it has abandoned Hindutva once," the UBT chief added.

Thackeray also attacked the Devendra Fadnavis led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a “desperate and pessimistic budget”.

“This session was to hide the restlessness and failure (of the government). Especially when this government was formed, it had resolved what to do in 100 days. Farmer suicides are still going on. Cotton, soybean purchases are stopped. We are not getting the guaranteed price," Thackeray said.

"There is no mention of loan waiver anywhere in the budget. There is no mention of the Ladki Behan scheme”.