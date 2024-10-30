ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Right To Do Politics On Public Health Issue: Kejriwal To Modi

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing politics over the issue of public health in the national capital.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests".

Modi said he was disappointed with the state of free healthcare for the elderly in the two states and called it a missed opportunity to serve the senior citizens.

Addressing a public gathering at New Delhi's All India Institute of Ayurveda, Modi said, "I apologise to all the elderly aged above 70 years in Delhi and West Bengal. I hear your pain, but due to the state governments' decisions, I cannot help you."

Reacting to Modi's allegations, Kejriwal said speaking wrongly about the issue of public health and indulging in politics on it is not right.

In a long post on X, Kejriwal said PM Modi should study the Delhi model of healthcare and replace his government's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme with it across the country for real benefit to the people. The former Delhi chief minister claimed he has yet to meet a person who got treatment through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.