‘Not Proper For Constitutional Courts To Interfere…’, SC Upholds HP's Right To Avail 18% Free Power

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Himachal Pradesh's right to avail of free of cost, 18 per cent of the power generated by JSW Hydro Energy Limited under an agreement. JSW Hydro Energy Limited, a power-generating company, operates a 1,045 MW hydroelectric project at Karcham Wangtoo, originally allotted to Jaiprakash Industries Limited through a Memorandum of Understanding in 1993.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench set aside the judgment of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which modified the implementation agreement between the state and the private firm and capped free power supply to 13 instead of 18 per cent. “We hold that CERC Regulations, 2019 do not prohibit respondent no. 1 (the power company) from supplying free power beyond 13% to the appellant-State, and the implementation agreement does not stand overridden by the operation of these regulations”, said the bench, allowing the plea of the state government.

The bench said a writ petition before the high court for aligning the implementation agreement with the CERC Regulations, 2019 and the CERC’s order dated March 17, 2022, is not maintainable.

The bench was critical of the fact that the high court intervened in the tariff fixation aspect, a domain which falls under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

“Once respondent no. 1’s prayer for relief was rejected by the CERC and it specifically held only the PPA and PSAs to stand overridden, which finding was not further appealed, it would not be open for respondent no. 1 to seek modification of the implementation agreement by way of a writ petition before the high court….. we allow civil appeal and set aside the order and judgment of the high court dated May 28, 2024”, said the bench.

The bench, in the 54-page verdict, said under the Electricity Act, the statutory regulator has been entrusted with discharging the function of tariff determination, including making regulations for the purpose and interpreting the same," it said.

“This court has time and again emphasised that since tariff determination, including the power to make regulations for this purpose, has been entrusted to a specialised and expert regulator constituted under the statute itself, it would not be proper for constitutional courts to interfere and assume these functions, or to examine tariff fixation on its merits and substitute its own determination for the one made by the expert body after duly considering all material circumstances”, said Justice Narasimha, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said constitutional courts must enable the regulator to comprehensively regulate all aspects of the sector, such that remedies are not fragmented and certain issues are not left outside the regulator’s domain. “The regulator has the expertise, specialisation, and institutional memory to conduct such an interpretative exercise to further the objective of the regulatory regime and systematically lay down legal principles. In this light, the high court should not have entered into the domain of interpreting these regulations which deal with tariff determination, as the same falls within the exclusive domain of the CERC”, said the bench.

“The Electricity Act itself provides the appellate mechanisms by establishing a specialised and permanent tribunal, namely the APTEL, and an appeal before this court, against the CERC’s orders. In view of the existence of a statutory regulatory forum, the high court should not have entertained the writ petition by interpreting the CERC Regulations, 2019”, said the bench.

The company, under the implementation agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government, agreed to provide 18 per cent of net power generation to the state free of cost after the first 12 years of commercial operation. Later, the JSW approached the CERC and then the high court when the state did not agree to limit the free power to 13 per cent. The high court ruled in the company’s favour and directed the state to align its implementation agreement with the CERC regulations.

