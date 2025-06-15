Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Animal Welfare Activists Arrive To Care For Mute Victims At Accident Spot

By Vikas Kaushik

Ahmedabad: The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar has caused huge human loss and also led to the death of lots of animals and birds at the accident spot. Many stray dogs, cats, pigeons and other animals and birds live in the buildings and trees were affected by the June 12 accident. Some five to six stray dogs were allegedly burnt to death at the crash site.

During ETV Bharat's visit on Saturday to the crash site of Air India's AI 171 flight, several animal welfare activists were seen giving care to the mute creatures affected in the accident. The area of ​​Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad was bustling with activity till the Thursday accident. Now the buildings of the medical college hostel have turned into ruins. The concrete buildings have turned black after the plane crash.

The voiceless need care

In the medical college campus in the Meghani Nagar area, there is a lot of greenery. The location was also home to many kinds of animals and birds. A large part of the green area has now turned into rubble after being scorched in the blazing fire after the crash. Local people say that many peacocks also live in this area.

Some activists were seen searching for the affected animals and birds at the crash site. No estimate is available as to how many dogs, cats, birds and other mute creatures have lost their lives in this plane crash. People from social organizations working for the welfare of these stray animals and pet lovers are reaching here. Among them, a boy and a girl of 18 to 20 years of age are searching for hungry dogs with food in their hands to feed them. They are associated with an animal welfare foundation.

"We came here at 9-10 pm on the day of the incident to save the animals. We found many animals and birds dead that night. Many dogs and birds died. We saw the bodies of 5-6 stray dogs. Some pet dogs must have stayed with the doctors in the hostel but we don't know about them because we were not allowed to go upstairs into the building," said Khushi Dave of the Namaste Foundation Animal Welfare Trust.

Animals in shock

At the time of the plane crash, deafening sounds were heard and smoke was seen from several kilometres away. The animals and birds living there might have come under its grave impact. Pet lovers who reached the area say that after the accident, the dogs of this area are scared and are running here and there in a panic. They are now scared of seeing the people with whom they were friends. There is a graveyard-like silence everywhere immediately after the accident, and there is no immediate care extended to the mute victims.

Khushi says, "The dogs here are very scared and we have come today to feed them. But many dogs are not even coming near due to fear. With great difficulty, we have been able to give food and water to some dogs. There are still many dogs in those buildings but we are not being allowed to go."

Another dog lover said, "Investigation is going on here so we are not being allowed to go further. It is not known how many animals and birds have died. The condition of the animals that survived is very bad, some of them need treatment. All beings in this world need love and care along with food and water. The condition of animals here is very bad."

Death gave no time

When the plane crashed, the smoke and fire rose several meters high as the burning of one lakh litres of fuel reduced everything at the spot to ashes. The evidence of this can be seen on the blackened walls of the hostel building and burnt trees in the surrounding area. The animal lovers say that the carcasses of some mute creatures were lying in the same place where they were charred to death at the time of the accident. In this accident, death gave no time for either humans or animals to escape at that particular moment.

The panic of the stray dogs and other animals and birds which survived is enough to tell that this crash has caused a huge impact. This accident has left many humans dead and their families in lifelong pain. But the real heroes are those people who are coming here to take care of these mute creatures.