"Not Only Demolished Pak Terror Camps But Also China's Sinister Plans": Kangana Ranaut

Jaipur: MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her controversial comments, has taken to Instagram, saying India has demolished Pakistan terror camps and also China's sinister plans.

She hinted at Chinese brands being shifting to India following heavy duty US tarrif and congratulated the Indian Army for its action against Pakistan.

Sharing her picture in saree on Instagram stories, she wrote, "Bharat winning the war against Pakistan + China wala face". In the next photo, she wrote, "Look forward to all China business brands to shift to Bharat post heavy duty US tariff. Not only we demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases but also China's sinister plans. Congratulations to all. Jai Hind".

Kangana had earlier lauded 'Operation Sindoor' on social media saying, "Operation Sindoor: Zero tolerance to terror. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammy and Kashmir neutralised." She prayed for the soldiers and wished them safety and success.

Kangana touring Jaipur (Kangana's Instagram page)

In the pictures of Kangana's Jaipur tour on Instagram stories, the actress-turned politician is seen enjoying herself at a famous heritage hotel in Jaipur. She is seen dancing with a peacock and reaching for mangoes from a tree in the garden. Draped in a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree, she is seen touring the place.

Kangana adjusting makeup infront of mirror (Kangana's Instagram page)

In another Instagram story, she is seen getting ready in a traditional attire, making adjustments to her makeup in front of an elegant mirror.

Kangana in a Kanjeevaram saree (Kangana's Instagram page)

Participating at a special event, 'In Conversation with Kangana Ranaut', during her Jaipur tour, Kangana spoke about her journey in the films, struggles of life and some contemporary issues.

"My fight has always been for my self-respect and national interest. Be it films or politics, my path has never been easy," she said. She also appealed to youths to participate in politics and also emphasised on the possibilities for women in politics.