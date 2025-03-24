'Not Keen' : SC Junks Plea Seeking Permission To Hold Vel Yatra To Condemn Thiruparankundram 'Issue' In Chennai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with an order passed by the Madras High Court, which had dismissed a plea filed seeking permission to take out a Vel Yatra.

S Yuvaraj of Bharat Hindu Munnani wanted to take out a procession wielding ‘vel’ (spear), chanting devotional songs in the commercial area from Ekambareswarar temple to Muthukumarasamy temple near Flower Bazaar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B. Varale. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that it is not keen on interfering with the order passed by the high court. After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea against the High Court order.

The present appeal was preferred by petitioner, wanting the apex court to overturn the high court order. The plea in the apex court was filed through advocate Pranav Sachdeva.

In February, this year, the Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to not allow anyone disturb the peace and harmony with which Hindus, Muslims and Jains have been worshipping for decades in their respective places of worship at the Tirupparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The high court had said, "So far, Hindus, Muslims, and Jains have cohabited the hill, peacefully respecting the wishes of each other. In fact, unity in diversity is the strength of our nation, and the government has to maintain harmony among all the communities and religions".

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan dismissed a petition filed by Yuvaraj.

The high court had also wanted the state government to take action to ease communal tension and restore peace in Tirupparankundram, which recently witnessed protests by Hindu religious organisations over the practice of animal sacrifice at the dargah in the hills.

The high court had noted that the incident that happened in Thiruparankundram hill has already been sorted out among all the religions by passing a resolution (at a meeting chaired by) the Revenue Divisional Officer. "The resolution was also endorsed by the Madurai collector. Thus, there is no need to conduct any procession to condemn the incident," the high court had ruled.