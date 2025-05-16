'Not Just My Win..': Ranchi's Sakchi Jain Who Made It To Forbes Asia 30-Under-30 List For Financial Literacy Content

Ranchi: "A list my younger self only dreamed of. Today, we are on it," said an elated Sakchi Jain after securing a place in the prestigious Forbes Asia 30-Under-30 list for 2025, the confirmation of which was first shared with her via email Thursday (May 15) morning.

Happiness knew no bounds for the young Chartered Accountant (CA) from Ranchi, Jharkhand, when she figured it out that she has been included in the Forbes 30-under-30 list under the category of 'Social Media, Marketing And Advertising'. As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages and wishes from relatives and friends started pouring in.

"Honestly, I am still trying to process it. I had never imagined it would happen so soon. I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey," she said.

Many might wonder how a chartered accountant cracked the code of social media, marketing and advertising. Sakchi's journey in content creation began in October 2023. Passionately, with full commitment, she engaged herself in making videos on finance education, which helped her garner a massive social media following in less than two years. To be precise, currently she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.9 lakh on YouTube and 1.5 lakh on LinkedIn. For her subscribers and followers, she has been simplifying complex financial concepts focusing on topics like investing, taxation, money management and personal finance. Some of her videos on financial literacy have been viewed by millions.

A resident of Upper Bazaar in Ranchi, Sakchi completed her matriculation from Bishop Westcott Girls School at Namkum, Ranchi, and 12th from DPS. In 2021, she did B.Com from St. Xavier's College, Ranchi.

Speaking to ETV Bharat's Rajesh Singh, Sakchi gave a glimpse of her journey and explained what her content revolves around. "By profession, I am a Chartered Accountant. After pursuing the degree, I started working with a firm in Bengaluru as an Assistant Manager. However, within three months, I thought of doing something different. In October 2023, I started working as a Finance Influencer on social media. People really liked my content, and as a result, the number of followers kept on increasing," Sakchi said.

"In the morning of May 15, I received an email which said I have been listed in Forbes magazine. Featuring in Forbes, I am sure, will enhance trust and growth among the younger generation. I hope this will help all those who are eager to grow their money in the market," she expressed.

"Most people miss out on opportunities to build wealth because of lack of knowledge. I wanted to change that," Sakchi said firmly and with confidence.

Sakchi's father Pankaj Jain runs a tyre business in Ranchi, while her mother Anchala Jain is a homemaker. Her grandfather Suresh Kumar Jain was a Professor. She says, the support of her family has been very crucial in her journey.

"The latest recognition from Forbes is not just my win, it's ours. It will inspire more people to trust my content and consider finance as a meaningful and impactful career path. This is just the beginning," she said, patting her younger self who had "dreamed big and bold".