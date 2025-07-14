ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Born As Criminals But An Error Of Judgment…’, SC Upholds Life Term To Four In 2003 Techie Murder In Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the four accused were not born as criminals, but it was an error of judgment through a dangerous adventure, which led to the commission of a heinous crime, while upholding their punishment for the murder of a software engineer in 2003, but allowed them to seek clemency before the Governor.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said the appellants, who committed the offence in 2003 with adrenaline pumping in their veins, have now reached middle age, and their conduct in prison is also not adverse.

“They were not born as criminals, but it was an error of judgment through a dangerous adventure which led to the commission of a heinous crime. It is difficult for us to decide at this stage who influenced the other, although there is a clear meeting of minds”, said the bench, in its 132-page judgment.

The apex court said it is satisfied with the adequacy of the evidence on record, though for different reasons, “we are inclined to uphold the conviction and sentence rendered by the high court in the impugned judgment”. The apex court confirmed their conviction upheld by the high court under Section 302 (murder) read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, aside from Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC for one of the accused. “The sentence of life imprisonment imposed upon them also stands confirmed”, said the bench.

The bench, dealing with the deceased’s fiancé’s conduct, said that this unfortunate event would not have occurred had the family been more sympathetic in understanding her mental predilection and disposition.

Justice Sundresh, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, opened the judgment by saying the voice of a young, ambitious girl, muffled by a forced family decision, created the fiercest of turmoil in her mind. “This, backed by an unholy alliance of a mental rebellion and wild romanticism, led to the tragic murder of an innocent young man, while simultaneously destroying the lives of three others”, said Justice Sundresh.

He said a crime constitutes a mental rebellion of norms and rules that have been created for the establishment of social order, and it can be described as a deviant behaviour, triggered by causes which are both distant and immediate.

He stressed that alienation in different forms is one of the major causes for a crime being committed, upon feeling a disconnect from the community, society, or social institutions. “Alienated individuals often feel powerless and neglected, which can lead them to feel rejected by society and its social norms. The breakdown of social norms contributes to deviant behaviour, especially when individuals lack clear moral guidance from their communities. Since the law keeps changing from time to time, what is legal may not necessarily be moral. Rapid social change, orchestrated by law, often creates conducive conditions for criminal behaviour”, said Justice Sundresh.