Not A Single River In India Is Clean: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

He said he saw several videos on social media about the state of Ganga, where some people were scratching and washing their bodies during baths.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at the party foundation event in Pimpri Chinchwad.
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at the party foundation event in Pimpri Chinchwad.
Published : Mar 9, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Pimpri: Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Saturday raised questions about the cleanliness of the Ganga and alleged that none of the rivers in the country were clean. He was speaking at a programme, organised at Pimpri Chichwad, to mark the 19th foundation day of MNS.

Thackeray said his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from Maha Kumbh, but he refused to drink it.

"I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river," he said, claiming that none of the Indian rivers were clean.

"I have been hearing claims that 'Ganga will be cleaned soon' since Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Now is the high time to come out of this myth," he added.

"In foreign countries, rivers are not called mother but are clean. We wash clothes in the river. We do whatever we want. Raj Kapoor made a film on the river, then it was different. I appeal to everyone to come out of faith and superstition. Where is Ayodhya? Where is the bridge in the sea? All this happened in fourteen years. It took fourteen years to build the sea link," Thackeray said.

