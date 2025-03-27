Not A Honeytrap, But An Assassination Attempt: Karnataka MLC KN Rajendra Files Complaint With DGP & IGP

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, Karnataka Member of Legislative Council (MLC) KN Rajendra, son of Karnataka Minister K. N. Rajanna, has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Director General & Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) Alok Mohan.

In his complaint, Rajendra has claimed that individuals who arrived to set up a 'shamiyana' (tent) at his residence had actually attempted to assassinate him. The complaint comes in the wake of allegations regarding an attempted honeytrap against Rajendra. However, without mentioning any names or phone numbers, Rajendra has stated in his complaint that it was not a honeytrap attempt but a planned murder attempt.

Complaint Filed with Top Police Officials

Speaking to the media after filing his complaint, Rajendra clarified, "I have met with the DGP and submitted my complaint. Minister K. N. Rajanna had already submitted a written complaint to the (Karnataka) Home Minister (G Parameshwara) regarding the alleged honeytrap attempt. However, in my case, there was no honeytrap. There were merely phone calls attempting to entrap me."

Assassination Attempt on November 16, Claims Rajendra

Rajendra further revealed that an actual assassination attempt had taken place. "On November 16, the day before my daughter's birthday, some individuals who had come to set up a shamiyana attempted to kill me but failed. In January, I received an audio recording that revealed this information to me. The audio clip contains details about the plot to assassinate me and the alleged transfer of Rs five lakh as a 'supari' (contract killing fee)."

Names Two Individuals in Connection with the Plot

In his complaint, Rajendra named two individuals, Som and Bharat, as being involved in the conspiracy. He has also submitted the audio recording as evidence along with his complaint to the DGP.

"The DGP has advised me to file a complaint with the local (Tumakuru) district Superintendent of Police (SP). I will be submitting my complaint to the SP tomorrow. However, I am still unaware of the exact motive behind this conspiracy," Rajendra stated.

Police Investigation Underway

The Karnataka police are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly, especially in light of the audio evidence and the serious nature of the allegations. Further developments in the case will depend on the findings of the investigation.