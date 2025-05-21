'Not A Drug Lord Or Terrorist': SC Observation After Granting Anticipatory Bail To Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.
The matter was heard by a bench consisting of justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. "What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender”, said the bench.
“You should have a system or software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench observed orally.
A counsel, representing the Delhi Police, strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to Khedkar. The counsel submitted that she was not cooperating in the probe, and allegations against her were serious.
After hearing submissions, the bench said, bearing in mind the facts and circumstances of the case, “this is a fit case where the Delhi High Court ought to have granted bail to the petitioner”. The apex court has ordered Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation.
The apex court in January gave Khedkar protection from arrest and sought the response of the Delhi government and the UPSC on her plea seeking anticipatory bail. Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail of reservation benefits. Khedkar has refuted all the allegations against her.
The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity. An FIR was registered by the Delhi Police against her for various offences.