'Not A Drug Lord Or Terrorist': SC Observation After Granting Anticipatory Bail To Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

The matter was heard by a bench consisting of justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. "What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender”, said the bench.

“You should have a system or software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench observed orally.

A counsel, representing the Delhi Police, strongly opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to Khedkar. The counsel submitted that she was not cooperating in the probe, and allegations against her were serious.