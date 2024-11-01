ETV Bharat / bharat

Not A Big Fan Of The House: Rahul Gandhi On 10, Janpath

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has spent a lot of time at the 10, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, says he is "not a big fan" of the house.

The reason is that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was living in the 10, Janpath house when he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

"My father died (while he was living) here, so I am not a big fan of this house," Gandhi tells his nephew Raihan Rajiv Vadra, while working with paint jobs workers at the 10, Janpath residence ahead of Diwali.

The conversation is recorded as part of a Diwali video that Gandhi released on Friday in which he interacts with paint job workers and potters. The video also features Vadra with whom Gandhi is in conversation.