Railways To Run Jammu-Delhi Special Trains Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the railway will run several special trains from Jammu to Delhi for passengers' convenience. Similarly, trains have been rescheduled due to blackout and emergency situations.
According to Northern Railways official information, one special train 04612 has been planned to depart from Jammu for Delhi at 10:45 am in the morning. However, reserved compartments are nearly full but there are 10 unreserved coaches also on this train.
Informing about the rescheduled trains, Northern Western Railway chief public relations officer, Shashi Kiran said that several train services will be affected due to blackout and emergency situation.
“Another special express train from Udhampur via Jammu and Pathankot Cantonment is being planned with MCTM departing at 12:45 hours and Jammu around 13:45 hours. However, Vande Bharat rake of 20 coaches are fully reserved,” Northern Railway officials said.
These train services will provide a better option to the passengers following shutdown of several airports across several states including Jammu and Kashmir and the cancellation of several flights.
- As per the railway, train No 14895 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-Barmer) rail service will remain cancelled on May 9.
- Train No 14896 (Barmer-Bhagat Ki Kothi) rail service will remain cancelled on May 9.
- Train No 04880 (Munabao-Barmer) rail service will remain cancelled on May 9.
- Train No 54881 (Barmer-Munabao) rail service will remain cancelled on May 9.
- Train No 14807 (Jodhpur-Dadar Express) service will depart from Jodhpur on May 9 at 8:10 hours with a delay of 3 hours instead of its scheduled time of 5:10 hours.
- Train No 14864 (Jodhpur-Varanasi City Express) service will depart from Jodhpur on May 9 at 11:25 hours with a delay of 3 hours instead of its scheduled time of 8:25 hours.
Special trains from Jammu-Udhampur
- Train No 04612 has been planned to depart 10:45 hours from Jammu with 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches.
- Special Vande Bharat rake with 20 coaches is being planned at 12:45 Udhampur via Jammu and Pathankot.
- Another 22 LHB full reserved Special train is being planned from Jammu around 19:00 hours on Friday night.