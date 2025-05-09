ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Run Jammu-Delhi Special Trains Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the railway will run several special trains from Jammu to Delhi for passengers' convenience. Similarly, trains have been rescheduled due to blackout and emergency situations.

According to Northern Railways official information, one special train 04612 has been planned to depart from Jammu for Delhi at 10:45 am in the morning. However, reserved compartments are nearly full but there are 10 unreserved coaches also on this train.

Informing about the rescheduled trains, Northern Western Railway chief public relations officer, Shashi Kiran said that several train services will be affected due to blackout and emergency situation.