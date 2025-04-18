ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railways To Run Seven Summer Special Trains To Provide Relief To Passengers

New Delhi: Northern Railway has announced to run seven summer special trains to provide relief to passengers during the summer season. These trains will run for a limited period from April to July and will control the crowd during festivals and holidays.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that due to summer holidays, a crowd of passengers is being seen on various routes. On the basis of ticket booking and waiting, the Railways has announced to run summer special trains on seven routes, so that passengers can get relief.

The passengers can book reserved tickets in the announced trains. These trains will also have general class coaches, so that passengers can travel in these announced trains by taking general tickets.

Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi Special Express (04098/04097): This train will run from April 22 to July 12. This train will run from Anand Vihar on Tuesday and Friday. Whereas, it will run from Sitamarhi on Wednesday and Saturday.

Chandigarh- Patna Special Express (04504/04503): The train will run from April 24 to May 30. This train will run from Chandigarh on Thursday and from Patna on Friday.