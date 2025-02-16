What Led To New Delhi Railway Station Stampede? Officials Reveal Reasons

New Delhi: As authorities kept scouting for reasons behind the stampede that killed at least 18 besides injuring more than a dozen at New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night during a Maha Kumbh rush to catch train, officials came up with their versions. According to them, the stampede was the fallout of a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.



The CPRO also said that the matter is being investigated by a high-level committee. Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, stated, "When this tragic incident took place yesterday, at that time, Magadh Express going towards Patna was standing on platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station and Uttar Sampark Kranti going towards Jammu was standing on platform number 15. During this, a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, and this tragic incident took place. This is being investigated by a high-level committee."



He further said no train services were affected, and a high-level committee is investigating the matter. "No train was cancelled, nor was there any change in platform... The incident is being investigated, so let the committee submit their report and findings. The situation at the platform is normal now. All trains are running at their usual time..."



On Saturday, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

'Surge in passengers during the delays of two trains'

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra explained the cause of the incident, stating that the main reason for the stampede was a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains."Basically, at one point, the train was delayed, and in addition to that, there were extra tickets which people had purchased for Prayagraj. We had assessed the crowd, and I’m explaining the situation in the specific time frame, which would be around a 10-minute window. The arrival of more people during this time, along with the two delays, was the main reason for the situation," said the DCP.The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on platforms 14 and 15, triggering chaos and panic among passengers.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board, stated, "At New Delhi Railway Station, on the Ajmeri Gate side, platforms 14, 15, and 16, a larger number of people arrived on Saturday evening compared to regular days, and there was some chaos while trying to catch the train. As a result, several people fainted, and we sent all of them to the local hospital for proper medical treatment."

In response to the stampede, the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were swiftly deployed, and fire engines were also sent to the scene.Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the public through social media that the situation was under control, with special trains being run to manage the overwhelming crowd.After the incident, the authorities are focused on ensuring safety and preventing further chaos.Special trains operated by the Railways for Maha Kumbh are experiencing huge crowds as the festival nears its conclusion on February 26.



Situation worsenred near platform no. 14

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1. NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation was now under control. "...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated... We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out the rescue operations..."

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter...The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board.

