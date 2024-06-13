Northern Railways Earns Revenue of Rs 101.11 Crore by Selling Scrap in Current FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Northern Railways (NR) has earned record revenue of Rs 101.11crore by selling scrap like rail pieces, sleepers and tie bars near railway lines.

Informing about the earning revenue from scrap selling, Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, NR, said, "Northern Railway has made a new record in scrap sale. By the close of auction on June 11, Northern Railways stands high in scrap sale amongst all zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways by disposing off scrap worth Rs 101.11 crores in the current financial year 2024-25."

Northern Railway is the first Zonal Railway to achieve the milestone in scrap sale of Rs 100 crore in the current financial year. In the process, NR has sold 528 number of lots in 71 auctions in the quickest time in achieving the sale, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR.

Indian Railways had made all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction. Scrap sale of Rs 5,736 crore was achieved during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 5,316 crore during 2021-22, an increase of 7.90 per cent, as the government informed in 2023.

Besides generating revenue from scrap, it also helps to maintain the working premises neat and tidy. Availability of scrap like rail pieces, sleepers and tie bars nearby railway lines is a potential safety hazard, the railways said.

NR took the task of disposal of abandoned structures like staff quarters, cabins, sheds and water tanks in a mission mode. This helped not only in generating revenue but also resulted in valuable space being available for better use and avoiding possible misuse of old structures by miscreants. Their quick disposal has always been a priority area and monitored at the highest level, officials said.

Scrap PSC sleepers which have accumulated in large quantities over NR were being disposed of to release the valuable area for railway activities besides generating revenue.

"The railways is poised to cleanse the system from scrap on mission mode to achieve zero scrap status and set an all-time high scrap sale record this financial year,” added Kumar.