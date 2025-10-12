ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railways Adds Extra Coaches In Trains To Manage Festival Rush

New Delhi: To accommodate the rapid increase in demand during Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva, Northern Railways has initiated the addition of extra coaches to trains with high ticket demand. Officials stated that the step is aimed at providing relief to travellers facing 'regret' status while booking tickets, ensuring more people can secure reservations to return home for the festivals.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said that in trains where the demand for tickets is very high, the process of increasing the number of coaches and removing the regret status has started.

“Normally, no more than 150 waiting tickets are issued, after which the system shows regret. However, due to the festival rush, this policy has been made flexible and more tickets are now available with the addition of coaches,” he said. He added that this initiative is expected to benefit thousands on waiting lists, offering them an opportunity to confirm their bookings.