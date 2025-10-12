Northern Railways Adds Extra Coaches In Trains To Manage Festival Rush
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: To accommodate the rapid increase in demand during Diwali and Chhath Mahaparva, Northern Railways has initiated the addition of extra coaches to trains with high ticket demand. Officials stated that the step is aimed at providing relief to travellers facing 'regret' status while booking tickets, ensuring more people can secure reservations to return home for the festivals.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said that in trains where the demand for tickets is very high, the process of increasing the number of coaches and removing the regret status has started.
“Normally, no more than 150 waiting tickets are issued, after which the system shows regret. However, due to the festival rush, this policy has been made flexible and more tickets are now available with the addition of coaches,” he said. He added that this initiative is expected to benefit thousands on waiting lists, offering them an opportunity to confirm their bookings.
With regular trains filling up quickly, the Railways is also increasing the number of general, sleeper, and AC coaches where necessary. Additionally, special trains are being run to key destinations across Purvanchal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, making it easier for migrant workers in Delhi and surrounding areas to travel home. Schedules for these special services are being released as they are announced, enabling passengers to plan their journeys in advance.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who inaugurated the Passenger Facilitation Centre at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, said that to meet the increasing demand of passengers, work is underway to build 12,000 general class coaches.
Approximately 3,000 of these coaches have been completed and are being deployed on various trains. More are expected to be added in the coming months, enhancing accessibility and comfort for travellers.
