Summer Special Trains Between Delhi And Aishbagh From May 25-July 14

New Delhi: In view of the rush of passengers during the summer holidays, Northern Railway has decided to run summer special trains between New Delhi and Aishbagh in Lucknow from May 25 to July 14.

Northern Railway chief public relations officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the summer special train from New Delhi to Aishbagh will operate every Friday and Sunday. The first service will be on May 25 and the last on July 13. In the return journey from Aishbagh to New Delhi, the train will run every Saturday and Monday, the first service on May 26 and the last on July 14. The train will make 15 rounds each in the to and fro journey.

The train will leave Aishbagh at 6:45 pm and reach Delhi at 11 am the next day. Along with sleeper class, general coaches will be available so that passengers can travel with general tickets, Upadhyay said.