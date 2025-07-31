Northern Railway To Run Special Trains On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which is falling on August 9, Northern Railway will run special trains for a hassle-free homecoming of the people from Delhi to Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other eastern states, as seats on most of the regular trains are booked.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, told ETV Bharat, "Currently, the routes for these special trains are being finalised and the timetable will be released soon. The passenger flow on eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha and Northeast routes is very high, and the special trains will accommodate the additional rush."

He said the number of coaches for regular trains will be increased to provide some relief to passengers who were unable to book in advance or those on the waiting list. "During Raksha Bandhan, sisters travel to their brothers' place or vice versa. Keeping this in mind, we have planned to make arrangements at every level to make their journey comfortable, smooth and safe," he added.

Prioritising the safety of women passengers, women jawans of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed inside the coaches. Operation Meri Saheli will be activated for the women travelling alone. During this time, women security personnel at the railway station will communicate with women passengers, listen to their problems and try to address any inconvenience caused to them during the journey, Upadhyay said.

"This is also a festival of women. A large number of women travel alone on trains on this day. So our effort is to provide them with complete security and support. Meri Saheli teams will be deployed from stations to the trains," he said.

Additional RPF jawans and railway officials are being deployed to control the increasing crowd at the station for Raksha Bandhan. Under special monitoring, vigilance will be kept on all platforms and boarding areas to prevent chaos or any untoward incident, the CPRO said.