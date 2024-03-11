Northern Railway to Get Four New Vande Bharat Trains

New Delhi: Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Choudhuri on Monday said Northern Railway will get four new Vande Bharat Express trains, five Jan Ausadhi Kendra, 147 One Station One Product (OSOP) and five rail coach restorations besides several other development projects.

Choudhari said rail projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 for comprehensive development of railways.

The various projects of the Northern Railway which will be dedicated to the nation, foundation stone will be laid and inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow. The event will be held at 764 locations across the country which will be broadcast live at about 10,000 screens across numerous railway stations for the benefit of passengers.

Among the projects that the PM will launch or lay the foundation stone are Khurja to Sahnewal railway line, Western DFC’s Operation Control Centre, doubling and multi-tracking and gauge conversion of railway lines, electrification of various rail sections, railway workshops, loco sheds, pit lines, coaching depots, railway goods-sheds, Gati Shakti multimodal cargo terminals, digital controlling of stations, automatic signaling sections, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, One Station One Production stalls, Solar Powered Station, service buildings and rail coach restorations.

Providing the details about development projects, Choudhari added Prime Minister Modi will flag off new Vande Bharat Express Train between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Khajuraho and one extension of Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express up to Chandigarh.